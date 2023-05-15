City Newspaper Distributor’s daughter becomes a Doctor
City Newspaper Distributor’s daughter becomes a Doctor

May 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. N. Suma Bharathi, daughter of city’s Newspaper Distributor Nagaraju and Nagalambike couple, has realised her dreams of becoming a doctor, with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) awarding her MBBS Degree Certificate.

Suma Bharathi, who pursued her dreams with total dedication and determination, excelled in NEET exam without special coaching and succeeded in getting a Government seat in Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) at Bellur on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district, setting aside the common perception that only influence and money can get a medical seat.

Despite his financial con-straints, Nagaraj, who has been working as a Newspaper Distributor for the past 40 years, put in great efforts to help his daughter achieve her goal of becoming a doctor.

Her parents Nagaraju and Nagalambike, brother N. Karna were beside her on stage when she received the certificate.

Meanwhile, Nagaraju has expressed gratitude to Mysuru District Newspaper Distributors Association, former MLA Vasu and newspaper readers for helping his daughter with financial aid, study materials, stationeries and other small contributions.

Searching