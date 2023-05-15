Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Statue’s retention wall collapses
News

Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Statue’s retention wall collapses

May 15, 2023

Chamarajanagar: The heavy rains that lashed Chamarajanagar district for the past couple of days has resulted in the collapse of the retention wall of the newly installed Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Statue at Deepadagiri Oddu of M.M. Hills range in Hanur taluk of the district.

However, there is no loss of life as entry of devotees to the site has been restricted due to the ongoing works.

The M.M. Hills Development Authority said that the repair works would be carried out soon.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains that lashed the district has caused minor havoc in other parts of the district too.

The house of one K. Siddaraju, a resident of Indiganatta village in M.M. Hills Gram Panchayat limits, has developed wall cracks due to lightning, resulting in minor injuries to his wife Maheshwari and sons Tarun and Siddarth.

In other incidents, four electric poles and several trees got uprooted due to heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder. A cow died due to lightning at Mallayyanapura village in Hanur taluk of the district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching