Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Statue’s retention wall collapses

May 15, 2023

Chamarajanagar: The heavy rains that lashed Chamarajanagar district for the past couple of days has resulted in the collapse of the retention wall of the newly installed Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Statue at Deepadagiri Oddu of M.M. Hills range in Hanur taluk of the district.

However, there is no loss of life as entry of devotees to the site has been restricted due to the ongoing works.

The M.M. Hills Development Authority said that the repair works would be carried out soon.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains that lashed the district has caused minor havoc in other parts of the district too.

The house of one K. Siddaraju, a resident of Indiganatta village in M.M. Hills Gram Panchayat limits, has developed wall cracks due to lightning, resulting in minor injuries to his wife Maheshwari and sons Tarun and Siddarth.

In other incidents, four electric poles and several trees got uprooted due to heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunder. A cow died due to lightning at Mallayyanapura village in Hanur taluk of the district.