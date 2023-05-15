Mysuru skater wins 3 gold medals

May 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K.S. Prathiksha, a 10th standard student of St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, has done the city proud by winning three gold medals at the Inter District Roller Skating Championship held at Chandigarh, Mohali, from April 30 to May 2.

Prathiksha, daughter of K. Shankar and a resident of Mahadeswara Layout, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, competed against some of the best skaters from different districts and emerged victorious in three different categories.

Her exceptional skills and hard work have earned her recognition and accolades from the skating community.

The Inter District Roller Skating Championship is a prestigious event that attracts skaters from all over the country. It provides a platform for young talents like Prathiksha to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.