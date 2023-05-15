Mysuru skater wins 3 gold medals
News

Mysuru skater wins 3 gold medals

May 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K.S. Prathiksha, a 10th standard student of St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, has done the city proud by winning three gold medals at the Inter District Roller Skating Championship held at Chandigarh, Mohali, from April 30 to May 2.

Prathiksha, daughter of K. Shankar and a resident of Mahadeswara Layout, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, competed against some of the best skaters from different districts and emerged victorious in three different categories.

Her exceptional skills and hard work have earned her recognition and accolades from the skating community.

The Inter District Roller Skating Championship is a prestigious event that attracts skaters from all over the country. It provides a platform for young talents like Prathiksha to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching