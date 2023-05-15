Five-member Naxal team visits house near Kodagu border

May 15, 2023

Madikeri: A team of five Naxals visited a house in Kallittapunnupara village in Kannur district, which is 20 kms away from the borders of Kodagu. The movement of the Naxals is causing anxiety among the people in the region. Following the fresh inputs on Naxal movements, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has begun combing operation.

Alarmingly, the place where the Naxal movement was reported is located at a distance of 60 kms from Birunani-Pookola Road in Kodagu at the foothills of Brahmagiri.

According to local villagers, who shared the information with the Police and ANF, the armed gang is also suspected to have visited isolated houses amid coffee estates.