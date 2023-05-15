Addanda Cariappa quits as Rangayana Director

May 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the ruling BJP tasted defeat in the Assembly Polls, Rangayana, Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa has quit his post.

In a letter written to Kannada and Culture Department Secretary on Sunday, Cariappa said that the BJP Government appointed him as Rangayana Director and now that the Government has been voted out of power, he has quit.

“I respect the people’s mandate and I have quit owning moral responsibility as the BJP Government that appointed me has lost power. I took office as Rangayana Director on Dec. 31, 2019, when I found the repertory’s financial situation not good. But now as I quit, Rangayana has Rs. 4,16,83,073 in its account, which is earned from various activities and sources of revenue, for which I am happy. I worked for the Rangayana for 3 years and 4 months, during which I took great pains to improve the financial situation,” he said.

Stating that he has given his best to take Rangayana to further heights, Cariappa said, he has taken great pains for popularising Rangayana across the country.

Pointing out that he took up necessary civil and other works in Rangayana out of the Legislator’s grants and publicly raised funds, he said that he took necessary steps for keeping the Rangayana environs green.

He also made a lot of efforts to make Rangayana financially stable for the past 4 months, he added. He also thanked the Rangayana artistes and other staff for their co-operation during his tenure.