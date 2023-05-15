May 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To increase youth participation in governance and encourage youths to be agents of change, Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA), Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) and Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) are conducting a nine-month ‘Youth for Governance Fellowship-2023’ programme (Y4G programme) in Mysuru.

Y4G programme was inaugurated by Dr. Anil Kumar Dixit from Dixit Arogya Dhama, Mysuru, recently. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anil Kumar shared his personal experience of governance at his hostel during his education. He stated that “merely becoming educated does not make one a responsible citizen” but one should participate in the process of governance, either in personal life or in society.

He emphasised the importance of youth participation in democracy and governance and the responsibility of youths in strengthening democratic system.

In his keynote address, Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta, Executive Director, GRAAM, shared the status of India and the world index of youth participation in governance. He said that it is not so encouraging to see youths not coming forward and showing civic and political participation.

Highlighting that India ranked 122nd in the recent Youth Development Report, he said “Unless we take care of democracy, democracy will not take care of us.” He urged youths to play the role of catalysts by making others understand and appreciate their democratic responsibilities.

Nikita Rakhyani, Lead, Youth Engagement Programmes at PRIA, shared the experience of Y4G-2022. Bhagavan Bidarakote, Sr. Manager, Strategic Consulting, welcomed while Vijai compered.

The programme was attended by about 30 Y4G Fellows from various colleges in Mysuru.