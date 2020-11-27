City photo-journalists take part in COVID-19 Photo Expo at Bengaluru

The three-day COVID-19 Photo Exhibition, organised by Karnataka State Photojournalist Association (KSPA), Bengaluru, began at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru. The expo was inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa this morning. Five photo-journalists from Mysuru — M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, R. Madhusudhan, Anurag Basavaraj, Savitha and Nagesh Panathale — who are participating in the expo, have displayed various photos clicked during COVID-19 lockdown. The expo will conclude on Nov. 29. Picture shows CM Yediyurappa looking at the photos displayed on the occasion.
