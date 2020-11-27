How fans can mark their “Virtual” attendance during Hero ISL 2020-21 games
Sports

How fans can mark their “Virtual” attendance during Hero ISL 2020-21 games

November 27, 2020

There are plenty of fans following these matches on TV on the Star Sports Network and then there are streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV, which are coming to fans’ aid in these tough times.

With fans unable to be in the stadiums supporting their favourite team, this is the opportunity for them to mark their attendance on matchdays. It’s called “Virtual Attendance” and is already a big hit with the fans. More than 60,000 fans marked their “Virtual Attendance” on Matchday 1 that saw debutants ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters FC by a solitary goal.

To make their presence felt more than ever before, all fans need to do is follow the league’s official account on Instagram and ‘like’ the match-up post which goes up eight hours prior to kick-off and is valid till full-time. By liking this post, they can mark their “Virtual Attendance”. So, don’t forget to mark your “Virtual Attendance” every day and show your love for your favourite Hero ISL team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching