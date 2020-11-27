Coronavirus awareness cycle jatha

November 27, 2020

Coronavirus and spreading it, the NSS Units of Mysore University and Sheshadripuram PU College, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Rotary Mysore and Rotary Midtown had organised a cycle rally in city on Wednesday.

Speaking after flagging off the cycle rally, MCC Health Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth called upon the public not to neglect the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent contracting COVID-19 thinking that COVID cases were declining and advised the public to wear face masks, use sanitiser, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently with soap.

Pointing out that the District Administration, MCC and the Health Department had taken various measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, he said that RT-PCR tests had been increased and the Departments were still working continuously to keep the virus at bay.

He urged the public to join hands with the District Administration and co-operate to keep COVID-19 under control.

NSS State Officer Gananath Shetty, Mysore University PMEB Director Prof. Lokanath, NSS Officer Poornima Jogi, Mysore University Estate Officer S.C. Jayaram, Rotary Mysore President Manjeshkumar, Rotary Midtown President A.N. Aiyanna, NSS Programme Officer R. Raghavendra and others were present.