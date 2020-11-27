Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Substitute Idrissa Sylla rescues a late point for North-East against Kerala

November 27, 2020

Kerala Blasters FC picked up their first points in Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 after a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Sergio Cidoncha headed in Kerala’s opener early on and Gary Hooper scored their second goal. Kwesi Appiah then netted for North-East six minutes into the second period before missing a penalty, while substitute Idrissa Sylla came off the bench to score the equaliser for the Highlanders in the 90th minute.

The Highlanders began the second period positively and reduced the deficit six minutes into the half. Appiah, who scored the winner in North-East’s opening game of the season, was in the right place at the right time to bundle in a corner.

North-East continued to toil in search of an equaliser, however, Kerala made it difficult for the Highlanders to create any proper chances. The Blasters’ resistance, though, was finally broken in the final minute of normal time.

The goal came through Sylla, who made up for his earlier miss in style. After controlling a long ball with his chest to set it up nicely for a first-time finish, the Guinean striker unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot to make it all square on the night and secure a hard-earned point for his team.

Awards – Hero of the Match: Dylan Fox; DHL Winning Pass of the Match – Seityasen Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).