City Police review security at Viveka Memorial

July 23, 2026

Cops raise concerns over cramped hall; suggest venue change for donor interaction

Mysuru: Top Police officials in Mysuru inspected the newly-constructed Viveka Smaraka — Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Memorial) — on Narayana Shastri Road this morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Mysuru on Aug. 1.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, accompanied by DCPs Dr. Harsha Priyamvada (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic), reviewed the venue along with Swami Yukteshanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram.

Built at a cost of Rs. 35 crore, the memorial stands at the site where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his visit to Mysuru in November 1892.

During the inspection, Police officials examined the semi-circular, multi-tiered hall, where a presentation and interaction with major donors to the project is proposed. The hall, designed to accommodate donors, has a single lift and stepped access where the PM has to walk to reach the centre.

Citing security protocols and space constraints, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar expressed concern over the hall layout, the lone elevator and the narrow stairways.

Observing that the venue may not meet the security requirements of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Police suggested shifting the interaction with donors and the presentation to a larger hall within the building.

According to Ashram sources, the Prime Minister’s Office has conveyed preliminary information about the proposed visit, but an official confirmation is yet to be received.

Modi is expected to inaugurate the memorial, interact briefly with donors and then proceed to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, where the main programme is scheduled to be held.

Preparations are in full swing at the Ashram and at the Viveka Memorial. Workers are making final arrangements, including setting up the library, assembling furniture and painting streetlight poles along the approach road.

Meanwhile, an official communication from the PMO is expected shortly. SPG officials are also likely to conduct a detailed security inspection within the next 24 to 48 hours.