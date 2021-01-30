City remembers Mahatma on Sarvodaya Day

January 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Singing of bhajans, all-religion prayer meeting and garlanding the bust of Mahatma Gandhi marked the observance of Sarvodaya Day (Martyr’s Day) in city this morning.

It was on this day, 73 years ago, the Mahatma was assassinated in Delhi in 1948. As a mark of respect, Jan. 30 is observed as Sarvodaya Diwas.

The function organised by University of Mysore (UoM) at Gandhi Bhavan was presided over by Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM. Speaking on the occasion, he paid rich tributes to the Mahatma and termed him a universal legendary personality who had swayed the entire world through his peaceful agitation during the freedom struggle. Gandhiji, who is fondly called as ‘Bapu’ by millions of his followers, always believed in empowerment of last man in society.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said, Gandhiji strongly propagated equality and became a voice for voiceless. He strove hard to remove untouchability and casteism by visiting places of the oppressed classes. Bapu led a simple living throughout his life and lived for others. His simplicity and yearn for truth was worth emulating, he said.

G. Ramakrishna, noted social thinker, delivered a talk on Mahatma. Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Administration) and Dr. A.P. Jnana Prakash, Registrar (Evaluation), Dr. M.S. Shekar, Director, Gandhi Bhavan and others were present at the event.

On this occasion, Nirmala, a retired sanitary worker, was felicitated. Students of the University Fine Arts College rendered the favourite bhajans of the Mahatma.