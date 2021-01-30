Mysuru Khadi Haat to come up in Vijayanagar

January 30, 2021

The project is expected to cost Rs. 4.19 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Namma Mysuru is all set to get a Khadi Haat on the lines of Urban Haat in city soon.

The Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) will build an exclusive Mysuru Khadi Haat for promotion and marketing of khadi, village, cottage and home industries products.

KVIB Chairman N.R. Krishnappa Gowda, accompanied by officials, visited the CA (Civic Amenities) site allotted by MUDA to the Board at A-1 Block in Vijayanagar this morning where the Khadi Haat will come up.

Speaking on the occasion, KVIB Chief Executive Officer Jayavibhavaswamy said that a feasibility report has been sent to the Government for setting up the centre. Pointing out that a DPR has also been prepared for the project that is expected to cost Rs. 4.19 crore, he said that there are 157 registered Khadi and Village Industries in the State, providing employment to thousands of people.

At present, the Board has 8,000 beneficiaries and 2,000 of them have sought marketing assistance from the Board, he said adding that KVIB has been organising exhibitions in all districts of the State every year.

Giving details about the Blue print of the proposed centre, KVIB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jayavibhavaswamy said that the centre will have 80 stalls, a Food Court and other necessary facilities for product sales and promotion.

Maintaining that the Board has sought funds from the Government for the construction of the centre, he said that KVIB has worked out plans for making the centre a tourist destination. He further said that preparations are underway for online marketing of all Khadi products.

KVIB Chairman N.R. Krishnappa Gowda said that the CA site allotted by MUDA measures 3,750 sq. mts. in area and the Board has prepared the Blue Print of the Project, making best use of available space.

Pointing out that the Centre will be one of the biggest marketing facility for Khadi and Swadeshi products, he hoped that the construction work on the centre will commence soon.

Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Chairman N.R. Krishnappa Gowda and team inspecting the site of Mysuru Khadi Haat at Vijayanagar (near Bunts Sangha) in Mysuru this morning.

Explaining the features of the centre, Krishnappa Gowda said that the centre will have an office block, toilet block, steps for seating, children tot-lot and sand pit, steps for seating under shade, a raised central platform, a water body, ornamental columns supporting Mangalore-tiled lean to roof and a Colonnaded walkway, among others.

KVIB District Officer Kantharaju, Member Muniraju, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Nodal Officer Venugopal and others were present.