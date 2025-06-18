City school gets bomb threat e-mail
News

City school gets bomb threat e-mail

June 18, 2025

Mysuru: Following a spate of hoax bomb threats emailed to several schools in Bengaluru, Hassan and Udupi on Monday and yesterday, a school on Bannur Road in Mysuru received a similar threat this afternoon. At 12.03 pm, an e-mail landed in inbox of Jnanasarovara International Residential School at Bhugathagalli on Bannur Road, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and could explode at any moment.

The school staff immediately alerted Chairman Sudhakar S. Shetty, who contacted the Mysuru Superintendent of Police.

A Police team from the Mysuru South (Rural) Station rushed to the spot without taking any chances, as students were present. The school buildings were promptly vacated and a search operation was launched with the help of the Dog Squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Unit.

Police suspect that the same individual may be behind the series of threatening e-mails, which appear to be a mischief tactic. The search operation was underway when we went to Press at 2 pm.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching