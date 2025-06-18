City school gets bomb threat e-mail

June 18, 2025

Mysuru: Following a spate of hoax bomb threats emailed to several schools in Bengaluru, Hassan and Udupi on Monday and yesterday, a school on Bannur Road in Mysuru received a similar threat this afternoon. At 12.03 pm, an e-mail landed in inbox of Jnanasarovara International Residential School at Bhugathagalli on Bannur Road, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and could explode at any moment.

The school staff immediately alerted Chairman Sudhakar S. Shetty, who contacted the Mysuru Superintendent of Police.

A Police team from the Mysuru South (Rural) Station rushed to the spot without taking any chances, as students were present. The school buildings were promptly vacated and a search operation was launched with the help of the Dog Squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Unit.

Police suspect that the same individual may be behind the series of threatening e-mails, which appear to be a mischief tactic. The search operation was underway when we went to Press at 2 pm.