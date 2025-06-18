CM stresses on environmental subject in Higher Education

June 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday said that a subject on environment will be included in higher education, as it is essential to create awareness and improve knowledge on the conservation of environment.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating World Environment Day celebrations and distributing State Environment Day Awards, organised by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) at Palace Grounds in the city.

Even though it is not possible to eradicate pollution, one cannot refrain from making efforts to check pollution. The health of the mankind and environment can be achieved only if the environment is clean. Mahatma Gandhi had once said, ‘Earth provides enough resources to meet the basic needs of all humanity, but it cannot satisfy the insatiable greed of individuals’. If we destroy environment due to our greedy nature, it is akin to annihilating selves. Efforts should be made to protect western ghats, diverse forests, rivers and ecological resources, he stressed.

Plantation of tree saplings should be encouraged along with reusable and recyclable activities and put a full stop to single use plastic, he said.

Further to environmental activities, the public transportation facility should be used and opt to walk to nearest places or cycle towards the same. Every drop of water should be stored and used, without resorting to pilferage of water and behave responsibly, said CM Siddaramaiah.