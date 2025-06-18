Dy.CM pedals for green… falls

June 18, 2025

Environmental and Climate Awareness Clubs at all Schools: D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that “Environmental and Climate Awareness Clubs should be established at all Schools in the State and an order has been issued to this effect.”

He was speaking to the media persons after flagging off a marathon and taking part in a cycle jatha organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in front of Vidhana Soudha yesterday, as part of World Environment Day.

Shivakumar said, “These clubs must be formed with at least 25 students. It is aimed at instilling awareness among students about the need to protect nature and combat climate change. Every school should adopt a locality in the surroundings to plant the trees.”

“Greenery and cleanliness are the core goals of State Government. It is our duty to make the future generation aware of such green friendly measures. The greatest asset of the State is its natural resources and eliminating plastic must be our goal and responsibility,” Shivakumar added.

“Every student should adopt a sapling and more than 50,000 children are already signatory to this initiative,” he said.

“Around 5,000 Scouts and Guides marched around Vidhana Soudha to create awareness among the public about environmental conservation. I too was part of such activities during my school days,” he said.

Shivakumar chanted the slogan, “Save green, grow trees. Dispose waste, plant a tree,” along with the students, marking the significance of the day.