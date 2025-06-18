Kukkarahalli Lake pollution: MGP flags Varsity apathy

June 18, 2025

Mysuru: Despite being the custodian of Kukkarahalli Lake, the University of Mysore has failed to implement effective measures to prevent the inflow and accumulation of sewage water, drawing strong criticism from the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP).

At a discussion held at the MGP office in Yadavagiri last evening, MGP Members examined the latest water classification analysis report of Kukkarahalli Lake in the presence of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Officials Kumar and Umashankar.

Expressing deep disappointment, MGP Members stated that the University should have taken the lead in preserving the lake by coordinating with Post-Graduate students, faculty, local citizens and community organisations. However, the University has failed to act meaningfully on this front.

They further noted that the University has fallen short of setting an example in environmental stewardship, urban ecological planning and even educational leadership, resulting in a complete failure to conserve the lake.

Lack of proactive measures

Retired Major General S.G. Vombatkere raised serious concerns over the lack of proactive measures by both the University and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to prevent the flow of polluted water into the lake. He urged KSPCB officials to formally acknowledge the responsibility of local agencies and to communicate this in writing.

Responding to his request, officials agreed to prepare a report on the current situation. They admitted there was a lack of coordination between the University and the MCC in addressing sewage inflow.

When MGP Member D.V. Dayananda Sagar asked whether KSPCB could appeal directly to the State Government, officials clarified that such action was beyond their jurisdiction. However, they assured that concerns over environmental damage caused by sewage inflow would be escalated to senior authorities.

Officials confirmed that polluted water continues to enter Kukkarahalli Lake from the Paduvarahalli side. However, no sewage inflow has been detected from the Kalamandira and Manasagangothri areas. Responding to MGP’s request, the officials agreed to write to the MCC, urging immediate action to block the identified source.

MGP Members also pointed out that rainwater from the Manasagangothri campus could be directed into the lake through Poornaiah Canal and Kuduremala.

However, effective implementation would require coordination between the District Administration, Public Works Department (PWD) and Minor Irrigation Department, a coordination, they said, is currently lacking.

The meeting was attended by MGP Members including Ravikumar, retired NIE Professor Yadupathi Putty, Rajalakshmi, Venkatesh, Shankar, Malavika Gubbivani and Ravi.

For over three decades, MGP has consistently campaigned to stop the discharge of contaminated water into Kukkarahalli Lake. Yet, despite repeated appeals, officials have continued to deflect responsibility and the problem remains unresolved. It is our collective responsibility to protect the environment and preserve it for future generations. But the truth is, each of us, in some way, contribute to environmental degradation.—Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founder and Working President, MGP