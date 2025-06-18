Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Incident: BJP holds massive protest

June 18, 2025

Demands resignation of CM, Dy.CM and Home Minister on moral responsibility

Bengaluru: Mounting pressure on the Karnataka Government over the stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives on June 4, the BJP on Tuesday staged a massive protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, here yesterday.

The BJP leaders including Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and workers led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, who took out a protest march from Freedom Park, tried to lay siege to CM’s residence when they were taken into custody by the Police.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra lambasted the Congress-led government for what he called complete administrative failure and irresponsible governance. He alleged that the stampede, which occurred during a fan event organised by RCB, was the result of the “political leadership’s negligence and internal power tussle.”

“Even after 13 days, the Government has not taken any moral or administrative responsibility. The Karnataka High Court has clearly observed that the political leadership must be held accountable, yet only Police officials are being scapegoated,” Vijayendra said.

Police personnel taking senior BJP leaders B.Y. Vijayendra, R. Ashok and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy into custody.

“The tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium is a direct consequence of the competition between the CM and Deputy CM. Their infighting cost lives. Both must step down immediately,” he added.

“The people are demanding accountability. We are not politicising the dead, but we will not rest until justice is delivered,” Vijayendra asserted.

Heavy Police forces were deployed to maintain law and order, though the event remained largely peaceful.