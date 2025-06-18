Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Incident: BJP holds massive protest
News, Top Stories

Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Incident: BJP holds massive protest

June 18, 2025

Demands resignation of CM, Dy.CM and Home Minister on moral responsibility

Bengaluru:  Mounting pressure on the Karnataka Government over the stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives on June 4, the BJP on Tuesday staged a massive protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, here yesterday.

The BJP leaders including Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and workers led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, who took  out a protest march from Freedom Park, tried to lay siege to CM’s residence when they were taken into custody by the Police.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra lambasted the Congress-led government for what he called complete administrative failure and irresponsible governance. He alleged that the stampede, which occurred during a fan event organised by RCB, was the result of the “political leadership’s negligence and internal power tussle.”

“Even after 13 days, the Government has not taken any moral or administrative responsibility. The Karnataka High Court has clearly observed that the political leadership must be held accountable, yet only Police officials are being scapegoated,” Vijayendra said.

Police personnel taking senior BJP leaders B.Y. Vijayendra, R. Ashok and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy into custody.

“The tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium is a direct consequence of the competition between the CM and Deputy CM. Their infighting cost lives. Both must step down immediately,” he added.

“The people are demanding accountability. We are not politicising the dead, but we will not rest until justice is delivered,” Vijayendra asserted.

READ ALSO  Basavaraj Horatti of JD(S) joins BJP

Heavy Police forces were deployed to maintain law and order, though the event remained largely peaceful.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching