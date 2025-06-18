Politicising death is nothing new for BJP: CM
June 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Meanwhile, in a series of tweets on his official ‘X’ account, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back strongly against the main Opposition party BJP over its protest.

Siddaramaiah said, “Before @BJP4Karnataka leaders demand my resignation over the Chinnaswamy Stadium incident, I urge them to first release a list of BJP leaders who resigned when similar tragedies occurred under their rule.”

The Chinnaswamy incident was unfortunate, and as a responsible government, we have taken full accountability. Top police officers have been suspended, the state intelligence chief transferred, and my Political Secretary relieved of duties.

He further stated that , “We have formed a One-Man Commission led by retired Justice John Michael D’Cunha for a comprehensive probe. Yet, BJP’s protests show they care more about politics than people. For BJP, politicising death is nothing new. Be it accident, murder or assault, their first response is to blame others. The people of Karnataka see through this drama.”

