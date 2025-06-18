City BJP stages stir at Gandhi Square

June 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City BJP also staged a protest in Mysuru demanding resignations of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar yesterday.

The BJP workers, who assembled at Gandhi Square, shouted slogans against the Government. The protesters, displaying placards, said the protests would continue till all three-CM, Dy.CM and Home Minister stepped down from their posts.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, “Despite Police not giving a clearance for the event, CM and Dy.CM pressurised the officials to organise the event as a result of which innocent fans were killed.”

Stating that the then Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand had been scapegoated in the incident, Srivatsa said that the State Government had suspended prompt officers to hide its mistakes.

City BJP President L. Nagendra said that the protests against the State Government would continue till the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and Home Minister resigned from their posts owning moral responsibility.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, former MUDA Chairman Yashaswini Somashekar, former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra, State Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas former Corporators Rangaswamy, M.U. Subbaiah, M.K. Shankar, Lakshmi Kiran Gowda and others took part in the protest.