April 1, 2025

Statewide agitation from tomorrow

Mysuru: Accusing the State Government of being engaged in a price rise-spree, the City and District BJP Unit will hold a massive rally in the city on Apr. 7 condemning the rising prices of essential commodities and services.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office here this morning, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra said that the Apr.7 Mysuru rally follows the day-and-night dharna to be staged by the State BJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru tomorrow (Apr. 2).

Pointing out that the State Government has hiked milk and curd prices by Rs. 4 a litre, hiked power tariff by 36 paise a Unit, raised medical services fee in Government Hospitals, property registration fee, stamp duty etc., effective from Apr.1, thus fooling the public, Nagendra maintained that the Government does not seem to have any concerns for the poor.

Asserting that there is no reservation for Muslims in other States, he said that the recent Government’s decision reserving 4 percent to Muslims in Government contracts is nothing but appeasement of minorities.

“The Government has to pay Rs. 662 crore pending dues to dairy farmers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no control over his Cabinet colleagues, who are looting the State exchequer at will. The Government, which is supposed to provide basic health services for free, has started introducing a fee for every health care service. The Siddaramaiah Government, which started the year by rising bus fares, followed it by hiking Metro fares, which has angered the travellers. The Opposition BJP took on the Government on rising prices in the just concluded Budget Session of the State Legislature, during which 18 BJP MLAs were expelled for six months for raising their voice in anger against the Government,” Nagendra maintained.

Hold local body polls

Stating that the MUDA budget lacked any vision, he wondered why CM Siddaramaiah, who speaks about the Constitution everywhere he goes, was silent on holding local body polls in the State, including the MCC polls.

He further said that the venue of Mysuru rally on Apr. 7 would soon be decided.

KSIC issue

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who also addressed the press meet, said that KSIC (Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation) authorities have promised to take back the sacked contract employees, who were retrenched at the end of March.

Pointing out that he would be submitting a memorandum in this regard to the State Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister and the District In-charge Minister, Srivatsa said that the officials have asked for certain records and Police verification for re-appointment which the employees have agreed to submit.