State-wide agitation from Apr. 2

April 1, 2025

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka has announced a slew of protests against the Congress-led government in Karnataka, accusing it of burdening the poor and indulging in ‘appeasement tactics’.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the party has decided to launch continuous agitations to compel the government to withdraw its decisions.

Speaking at a press conference in the BJP State Office “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, he announced that an overnight protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Apr. 2, starting at 11 am.

“All BJP MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, candidates from the last Assembly elections, State office-bearers, District Presidents and party workers will participate in this overnight protest. Additionally, on the same day, BJP members will stage a protest in front of the statue of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, condemning the suspension of BJP MLAs,” Vijayendra said.

On April 5, BJP workers will take to the streets in all District Headquarters, Taluks and Mandals across the State, he announced. The BJP will launch a Statewide awareness campaign against the Congress government under the banner of ‘Janakrosha Yatra’ from Apr. 7.

The campaign will be flagged off in Mysuru city at 3 pm by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

On Apr. 7, the Yatra will cover Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, followed by Mandya in the morning and Hassan in the afternoon on Apr. 8.

On April 9, protests will take place in Kodagu and Mangaluru, while on Apr. 10, Udupi and Chikkamagalur will witness the first phase of protests.

The second phase of the protest will begin on Apr. 13 in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

Vijayendra stated that the Yatra would cover all districts of the State, with 2-3 km-long foot marches and public meetings in every major city.