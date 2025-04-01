Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway toll charges hiked by 3 to 5%

April 1, 2025

Mysuru: In its third revision since the highway’s opening in February 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-Controlled Highway by 3 to 5 percent, effective April 1, 2025. The revised rates came into effect at midnight.

The Gananguru, Kaniminike, and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas have implemented the hike as part of the annual inflation-linked revision under the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, with a maximum increase of 5 percent and a minimum of 3 percent.

Currently, tolls are collected at two plazas, but the NHAI has proposed multiple toll booths at entry and exit points, allowing motorists to pay based on the distance travelled.

With over 80,000 vehicles using the highway daily, the revision will impact both private and commercial vehicles. NHAI officials clarified that this 3-5 percent increase is part of an annual revision affecting national highways across India.

Bengaluru to Nidaghatta route

As per the NHAI notification, vehicles such as cars, vans and jeeps travelling on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will now incur a toll of Rs. 180 for a one-way trip and Rs. 270 for a round trip within 24 hours. Previously, these rates stood at Rs. 170 and Rs. 255, respectively. Toll collection will be conducted at Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas.

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the toll charges for a single journey have been revised to Rs. 290, with a return journey costing Rs. 430. This marks an increase from the previous rates of Rs. 275 and Rs. 415, respectively.

Trucks and buses (two axles) will now be charged Rs. 605 for a single journey and Rs. 905 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of Rs. 580 and Rs. 870, respectively. Non-commercial vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza will now have a monthly pass priced at Rs. 350, up from Rs. 340.

Three-axle commercial vehicles will now have to pay Rs. 660 for a single journey and Rs. 990 if they return within 24 hours. Heavy construction machinery, earth moving equipment or multi-axle vehicle (MAV) (4-6 Axles) will have to pay Rs. 945 for a single journey and Rs. 1,420 if they return within 24 hours. Oversized vehicles (7 or more axles) have to pay Rs. 1,155 for a single journey and Rs. 1,730 if they return within 24 hours.

Monthly pass: Cars, jeeps and vans travelling on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will have to pay a fee of Rs. 5,945 for a monthly pass (50 single journeys a month), Rs. 9,605 for Light Commercial Vehicles, Rs. 20,130 for trucks and buses (two axles), Rs. 21,960 for three-axle commercial vehicle, Rs. 31,565 for heavy construction and earthmoving vehicles (4 to 6 axle) and Rs. 38,430 for oversized vehicles.

The local monthly pass for cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles will cost Rs. 350 and is not applicable for other vehicles.

Nidaghatta to Mysuru route

For the Nidaghatta to Mysuru route, as per the notification issued for toll collection at Gananguru village, car users will have to pay Rs. 175 for a single journey and Rs. 260 for a return journey for cars, vans and jeeps within 24 hours, compared to the previous rates of Rs. 160 and Rs. 240, respectively.

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the toll charges for a single journey have been revised to Rs. 280, with a return journey costing Rs. 420. This marks an increase from the previous rates of Rs. 275 and Rs. 415, respectively.

Trucks and buses (two axles) will now be charged Rs. 590 for a single journey and Rs. 885 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of Rs. 580 and Rs. 870, respectively.

Three-axle commercial vehicles will now have to pay Rs. 645 for a single journey and Rs. 965 if they return within 24 hours. Heavy construction machinery, earth moving equipment or multi-axle vehicle (MAV) (4-6 Axles) will have to pay Rs. 925 for a single journey and Rs. 1,385 if they return within 24 hours. Oversized vehicles (7 or more axles) have to pay Rs. 1,125 for a single journey and Rs. 1690 if they return within 24 hours.

Monthly pass: Cars, jeeps and vans travelling on the Nidaghatta-Mysuru section will have to pay a fee of Rs. 5,810 for a monthly pass (50 single journeys a month), Rs. 9,385 for Light Commercial Vehicles, Rs. 19,660 for trucks and buses (two axles), Rs. 21,445 for three-axle commercial vehicle, Rs. 30,830 for heavy construction and earthmoving vehicles (4 to 6 axle) and Rs. 37,530 for oversized vehicles.

The local monthly pass for cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles will cost Rs. 350 and is not applicable for other vehicles.