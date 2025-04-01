Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra opens second showroom of Kalyan Jewellers in city

April 1, 2025

Mysuru: Popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra inaugurated the second showroom of Kalyan Jewellers on Kalidasa Road in city yesterday. Shilpa Shetty, who waved at the enthusiastically gathered fans, cut the ribbon, formally opening the showroom of the reputed jewellery chain.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering from the podium, Shilpa Shetty, who began her speech saying that she was also a Kannadiga, extended her warm greetings to Kalyan Jewellers for opening its second showroom in the city.

“Mysuru is my favourite place and I like Mysore Pak a lot. I will be acting in Kannada movies in the coming days,” said Shilpa Shetty.

Kalyan Jewellers franchisee owners Abhinandan and D.B. Raghu and Business Head Prashob were present during the launch.

Speaking about the new showroom, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers Ramesh Kalyanraman said “A flat discount of 50% is offered on the making charge of every jewellery at the newly opened showroom. Specially designed jewellery with Kalyan Special Gold rate is available. Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudra (Hand Made Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glow (Dancing Diamonds), Riyaz (Solitaire Like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds made for special occasions), Antara (Wedding diamonds), Hera (Regularly worn diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery) and Leela (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery) are available.