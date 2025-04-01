Bandipur night traffic ban: Forest Minister to discuss with CM, legal experts

April 1, 2025

New Delhi: Terming the night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve a complex issue, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has said he will consult Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and seek the opinion of legal experts before arriving at a consensus.

Speaking to the media, Khandre noted that the matter is currently before the Supreme Court. The existing ban restricts vehicular movement from 9 pm to 6 am.

Regarding the case, he said the State Government would work towards an amicable solution while considering the cordial ties between Karnataka and Kerala.

It may be recalled that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently written a letter urging the lifting of the night traffic ban in Bandipur.