City Top Cop issues instructions to public

May 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government imposing COVID lockdown from today (May 10) till May 24 to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 second wave, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has issued the following instructions to be strictly followed by the public.

Public are allowed to purchase groceries, fruits, vegetables and other essentials from 6 am to 10 am. Residents should make purchases from shops close to their homes and should not take vehicles of any type but walk to the shops instead. In case anyone is found using their vehicle, vehicles would be seized by the Police. Except for goods vehicle, no other vehicles should be used failing which action would be taken against vehicle owners.

Only one member of a family should go to make purchases during the stipulated time (6 am to 10 am). Travelling from one part of the city to another to make purchases is banned.

Police personnel are instructed to check the residential proof of travellers and seek explanation from those found travelling during lockdown hours, according to a press release from the City Police Commissioner.