200-bed COVID Care Centre at K.R. Nagar to become functional in a week

May 10, 2021

K.R. Nagar: As promised by K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, a 200-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) will start functioning at K.R. Nagar in a week.

Announcing this at a press meet at Saligrama in the taluk  on Sunday, senior JD(S) leader M.T. Kumar said that  the COVID Care Centre will be managed by MLA S.R. Mahesh out of his own funds. Pointing out that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate this facility, Kumar said that this CCC has been opened at a cost of Rs. 5 crore. 

Noting that three doctors who are paid a monthly salary of Rs.1 lakh each, five nurses and five D Group staff have been appointed to take care of the CCC, he said that the facility has 10 ventilators.

Appealing the Government to extend support for the CCC, Kumar urged the Government to provide 100 ventilators  for the facility.

Maintaining that Mahesh has no personal animosity towards Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, he said that the MLAs tirade against the DC is only for exerting her to be more responsive to the plight of people. Stating that the DC can visit the CCC and extend all Governmental help, Kumar said that officials of the taluk have been working round the clock for tackling the spread of the virus.

Expressing disappointment over the failure of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh’s visit to K.R. Nagar, even though the taluk was reeling under the deadly pandemic, Kumar alleged that the MP had failed to console the families of COVID dead. Accusing the MP of failing to discharge her duties in this hour of crisis, Kumar observed that every elected representative should be grateful to the voters.

K.R. Nagar taluk JD(S) President Chandrashekar, leaders Kumar, Sudha and others were present.

