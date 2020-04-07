Ever seen city roads this deserted?

April 7, 2020

Well, COVID-19 has achieved the unthinkable

Mysore/Mysuru: The scare of Coronavirus has impacted almost all aspects of life and unprecedented things are happening all around. Rumours have taken a toll on our minds. The total lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi to combat the deadly Coronavirus has certainly brought some relief to nature itself.

Reports are coming from across the country about how rare and endangered species are seen in cities and how the pollution levels have drastically come down due to absolute lack of human activity and traffic.

The ever-crowded roads of Mysuru wears a deserted look in the day and even in the nights, they resemble a deserted city where it looks like people might have forgotten to switch off the lights before they left.

Except for a handful of Police vehicles with flickering lights, no other vehicle is seen on the roads even in the Central Business District.

See how the roads look during a lockdown night from the lens of Star of Mysore Photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav…

D. Devaraja Urs Road: Except for two Police patrol vehicles, this is how the commercial hub of Mysuru, D. Devaraja Urs Road (facing K.R. Circle), looks now moments after the sunset. Ironically, only a glow board of a gold loan company is seen bright and clear. This commercial hub that is already bogged down by a parking mess might take months to recover from COVID-19 shock.

Dhanvantri Road: A stray dog and three people who seem to be lost or wanting something are seen on Dhanvantri Road, a hub for purchasers of critical care medicines. The crucial road that connects Devaraja Market with Sayyaji Rao Road is usually bustling with traffic.

Sayyaji Rao Road: A barricaded Sayyaji Rao Road as seen through the lenses from Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle. Mysuru’s economy is driven north by this road and now it is haunted by an invisible microorganism with killer instincts.

Ramaswamy Circle: A lone scooterist, probably a night duty Policeman moves like a king on the road near Ramaswamy Circle. Always a place of activities, the stretch looks like it is in unearthly hour even at 7.30 pm when the photo was clicked.