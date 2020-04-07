Noted Kannada comedian Bullet Prakash dies at 44
April 7, 2020

Bengaluru: Noted Sandalwood actor, comedian Bullet Prakash (44) passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital here last evening. 

Diagnosed with liver and kidney complications, Prakash was admitted to Fortis Hospitals on Cunningham Road on March 31.

According to sources at the hospital, he  was being treated for an infection in the liver and kidney. “He was put on dialysis to stabilise his condition. A team of gastroenterologists, nephrologists, transplant surgeons was treating him,” an official from the hospital said. Further, on Monday morning due to worsening conditions, he was put on the ventilator.

However, at around 4.45 pm, Prakash breathed his last due to multiple organs failure, according to the doctors. 

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. 

The actor earned the moniker ‘Bullet’ for his penchant for riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike. 

Known for his unique mannerism in Kannada cinema, Prakash had a large fan following for his comedy roles. He had appeared in over 300 films in his career including in ‘Mast Maja Maadi’ (2008), ‘Aithalakkadi’ (2010), ‘Mallikarjuna’ (2011) and ‘Aryan’ (2014). He made his debut in the movie ‘Dhruva’ released in 2002 and had acted alongside stars including Darshan, Puneet Rajkumar and Upendra. Prakash was close to Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeepa and yet another comedian Sadhu Kokila. 

Bullet Prakash was also an aspiring political leader and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. 

He had taken part in the famous TV Show Bigg Boss season-2. Bullet Prakash had undergone weight reduction surgery two years ago.

