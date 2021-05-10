Hand-stamping of all visitors resumes in Kodagu

May 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Like in the first wave of COVID-19, the Kodagu District Administration has resumed stamping the hands of all those who are entering the district from various check-posts with indelible ink.

This comes in the wake of Kodagu — that lacks even medium-scale medical infrastructure — witnessing on an average of more than 600 COVID-positive cases every day. Also, identifying the infection pattern, the District authorities have realised that the killer virus is primarily spread by people who are arriving in the district in hordes following the lockdown announcement.

All the travellers from other bordering districts — Mysuru, Hassan, Mangaluru and Kerala — through Anechowkur Gate near Hunsur, Koppa Gate near Kushalnagar, Kodlipet Gate near Somwarpet, Sampaje Gate near Madikeri, Kutta Gate (from Tholpetty) and Karike check-post near Bhagamandala are being hand-stamped and they are being told to be in home-quarantine for 14 days.

“HOME QUARANTINED,” reads the hand stamp, along with the date it was given to determine when their 14-day isolation ends. Before they enter the check-posts, their addresses, phone numbers, Gram Panchayat jurisdiction, purpose of visit is recorded and the same is conveyed to the respective Gram Panchayats so that the home isolated visitors are constantly monitored.

The process of hand-stamping began in Kodagu on May 6 and the daily list is updated to the respective Panchayat Development Officer.

Health officials said only those with negative certificates are allowed from Kerala. As a result, the movement of goods vehicles between the two States has come down drastically. Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand said that with the rise in COVID cases, the surveillance has been strengthened.

As many as 12 personnel from the Revenue, Health, Police and Forest Departments are working in shifts at Makutta check-post. CCTV cameras have been installed at the check-posts, he added.

All the vehicles are being checked at the Hipligate check-post on the Kodagu-Hassan border. Check-posts have been set up at Shanthapura and Kodlipet to check the vehicles from Hassan entering the district. Barricades have been placed near the check-posts. These check-posts operate round-the-clock.