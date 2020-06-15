Corona Warriors feted at their Offices
June 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Officers of various Departments, which have been working in the forefront in the fight against the Corona pandemic, were felicitated by various Associations and Organisations.

Mysuru’s Sai Foundation, Keerthi Mahila Abhivruddhi Samsthe, Vishwamata Seva Samsthe and Roshini Foundation office-bearers visited the offices of Corona Warriors and feted them expressing gratitude on behalf of the citizens.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, ASP P.V. Sneha, Labour Department Assistant Commissioner A.C. Thammanna, Labour Officer Manjuladevi, Tahsildar Rakshith and MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth were feted at their respective offices.

As social distancing was the need of the hour to fight against COVID-19, the officers denied to meet at a single place and hence, Keerthi Mahila Abhivruddhi Samsthe President Manjula Ramesh, Vishwamata Seva Samsthe’s Manjula, Sai Foundation Head Sai Kiran Reddy, Roshini Foundation Head Sajifa M. Khan and others honoured the Corona Warriors.

