Mandya Government College to get University status
News

Mandya Government College to get University status

June 15, 2020

Mandya: The Government College (Autonomous) of the city will be soon be upgraded and conferred the status of University, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan on June 12.

Speaking to press persons after inspecting the working of the Government College, he said: “In 2015, the State Government had conferred the status of University to Mandya Government College (Autonomous), but due to some technical issues, the process could not be completed. Now, as Cabinet has given its approval, Vice-Chancellor will be appointed to the University very soon.”

“Contribution of Education Department officials, Elected Representatives, Deputy Commissioners, Lecturers and other staff members of the College is immense, as a result of which the College is getting University status. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from Mandya district and he is always ready to take up development works in the district. In Mandya, a number of prominent persons including K.V. Shankaregowda have worked in the field of education sector and we need to work together to take it to a new level. Currently, over 4,000 students are studying in this college. Lecturers and other staff members should come forward to make this University a better place,” he said.

Chairman of the College and MLA M. Srinivas, Education Department Officer Pradeep Prabhakar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh, ASP Shobharani, Special Officer of the University Prof. Ningegowda, College Principal Dr. Mahalingu and others were present during the Minister’s visit.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Mandya Government College to get University status”

  1. Hello, hello! says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    In about 10 years time, Karnataka will have more universities than colleges! Mysuru has already 3, a few more will be in the pipe line.
    With all these universities , why students still seek admissions to universities in US, England, NZ, Australia, Canada etc..? Is it because, they want to escape India?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching