Mandya Government College to get University status

June 15, 2020

Mandya: The Government College (Autonomous) of the city will be soon be upgraded and conferred the status of University, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan on June 12.

Speaking to press persons after inspecting the working of the Government College, he said: “In 2015, the State Government had conferred the status of University to Mandya Government College (Autonomous), but due to some technical issues, the process could not be completed. Now, as Cabinet has given its approval, Vice-Chancellor will be appointed to the University very soon.”

“Contribution of Education Department officials, Elected Representatives, Deputy Commissioners, Lecturers and other staff members of the College is immense, as a result of which the College is getting University status. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from Mandya district and he is always ready to take up development works in the district. In Mandya, a number of prominent persons including K.V. Shankaregowda have worked in the field of education sector and we need to work together to take it to a new level. Currently, over 4,000 students are studying in this college. Lecturers and other staff members should come forward to make this University a better place,” he said.

Chairman of the College and MLA M. Srinivas, Education Department Officer Pradeep Prabhakar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh, ASP Shobharani, Special Officer of the University Prof. Ningegowda, College Principal Dr. Mahalingu and others were present during the Minister’s visit.