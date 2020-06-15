Eco-run: VVCE students modify TATA Nano into low-cost electrical car

June 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Unlocking the potential of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in revolutionising mobility and transport is no longer a distant dream. While the EV technology is shaping the future of mobility in many parts of the world, India too is getting ready for the same.

Many automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG Motor and Audi have announced plans to launch EVs in India over the next two years. At the same time, students from various Colleges are also taking baby steps towards developing the mature EV technology.

In Mysuru, students of Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), have developed a new electric car.

“In the present day, air pollution is a major peril on human health. Foremost part of the air pollution is due to vehicles which run on power generated by Internal Combustion (IC) engines, namely petrol and diesel engines. The Government of India has taken a bold step to curb air pollution caused by vehicles. The alternatives for internal combustion vehicles are EVs,” say the students.

The Government-backed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) has issued tenders for 20,000 EVs to be deployed across the country for Government use. With this, the Government aims an EV sales penetration of 30 percent or private cars, 70 percent for commercial cars, 40 percent for buses and 80 percent for two-and three-wheelers by 2030.

The team E-ight who built the car — Bharath Y. Kashyap, R.V. Sheshank, Vishnu Appaiah, Chidananda A. Kashyap, K. Guruprasad, R. Punith, Dadabash Soudagar and R. Pratheek — along with Gundappa Gowda, President, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, P. Vishwanath, Secretary, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Dr. G.B. Krishnappa, Dean R&D, Dr. L.J. Sudev, Dean TA&P, Dr. G.V. Naveen Prakash, HoD and D.S. Rakshith Gowda, Assistant Professor.

To support this venture of the Government, the team, calling themselves as a team of E-ight (E- Electric vehicle i-is g-good for ht-health) students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering have developed the car as part of their final year project — converted an IC engine car into an electrical car.

They bought a second-hand TATA Nano car from Tata motors for Rs.41,500 and totally modified it into an eco-friendly electric car with an additional cost of Rs. 96,658 including electric motor, batteries, controller, accessories and labour cost.

The team E-ight included Bharath Y. Kashyap and R.V. Sheshank (Team Leaders), Vishnu Appaiah, Chidananda A. Kashyap, K. Guruprasad, R. Punith, Dadabash Soudagar and R. Pratheek. They were guided by Dr. G.B. Krishnappa, Dean (Research and Development), L.J. Sudev, Professor and Dean (Training and Placement) and D.S. Rakshith Gowda, Assistant Professor.

According to the students, the car needs full charging time of 6 hours 36 minutes and can give a mileage of 40 kms (single person). They have calculated running cost per km: 1 rupee 15 paise when driven at a maximum speed of 45 to 50 kms. It will be 35 kms (four members) and the running cost per km will be 1 rupee 32 two paise at a maximum speed of 35 to 40 kms.

President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha Gundappa Gowda and Secretary P. Vishwanath, Principal Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda and HoD of Mechanical Engineering Dr. G.V. Naveen Prakash have congratulated the team.