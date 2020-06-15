Seven persons meet watery grave in Mandya district

June 15, 2020

Mandya: In three separate incidents, seven persons including five women met their watery grave in Mandya district yesterday.

In the first incident, a woman and her two daughters drowned at the lake in Beeranahalli village in Nagamangala taluk coming under Bogadi Gram Panchayat limits.

The deceased are Geetha (40), wife of Narasimhaiah and their daughters Savitha (19) and Sowmya (14), residents of Beeranahalli village.

The woman and her daughters had gone to the lake to wash clothes, when they reportedly slipped and drowned. Villagers, who were passing by the lake at about 11.30 am, saw the clothes near the lake and empty water pots floating. When they did not find anyone nearby and on suspicion began to search the lake and found the three bodies.

A case has been registered at Nagamangala Rural Police Station.

In another incident, two girls, who had gone to wash clothes at a lake in Yaladahalli village, adjacent to Cholasandra village, were drowned after they slipped and fell into the lake yesterday afternoon.

The deceased are Rashmi (23), daughter of Gangadhar and Inchara (7), daughter of Niranjan Kumar, both residents of Cholasandra.

Rashmi, along with Inchara had gone to the lake to wash clothes at about 1 pm, when they accidentally slipped and drowned. The bodies were fished out and shifted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital mortuary in Bellur.

A case has been registered at Bellur Police Station in this regard.

In the third incident, two persons, who had gone to bathe their cattle at Hemavathi canal at Huruli Ganganahalli village, Kasaba hobli in K.R. Pet taluk, were drowned in the canal last morning.

The deceased are Abhishek (15), son of late Swamygowda of Ganganahalli and Kumar (25), son of Javaregowda of Adihalli village. Abhishek was a 10th standard student at Sri Channakeshava High School at Koratagere and Kumar was his relative.

Yesterday at about 10 am, the two went to the canal to wash their cattle when Abhishek slipped and fell into the canal. Kumar, who immediately jumped into the water to rescue Abhishek, was also drowned while the cattle swam back to the bund.

Taluk APMC President J. Chandrahas and Vice-President Manjamma, who visited the bereaved families assured them of getting suitable compensation under Raitha Sanjeevini scheme.