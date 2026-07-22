City’s Lalbagh to get Rs. 5 crore makeover: Kukkarahalli Lake’s drainage system could be affected: Expert

July 22, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority’s (MDA) proposal to redevelop the ‘Lalbagh’ land near Kukkarahalli Lake at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore has drawn opposition from experts concerned about its impact on the lake’s drainage system.

The site, located on Bogadi Road opposite the Dhobi Ghat, has long been identified in official records as ‘Lalbagh land’. It lies between the University of Mysore Staff Quarters and the KPTCL Office on Rama Vilas Road, near Telugu Shetty’s Hostel and a stormwater drain.

Residents also refer to it as ‘Thengina Thopu’ because of the coconut trees on the property, which also serve as an open play area for children.

Former National Institute of Engineering (NIE) Professor Yadupathi Putty, who has extensively studied Kukkarahalli Lake, the Dewan Purnaiah Canal and the lake’s feeder systems, has urged the MDA to proceed with caution. He said a vital component of the Kukkarahalli Lake ecosystem passes through the proposed development site.

Layout of Kukkarahalli Lake Raja Kaluve, draining flood waters to Jayanagar Kere.

‘Kodi Kaluve’

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Prof. Putty explained that the area includes the ‘draft channel’ (known as Kodi Kaluve in Kannada), which plays a crucial role in carrying surplus floodwater from the lake to downstream Raja Kaluve. The downstream channel, in turn, conveys the excess water to next tank in the chain.

According to him, the draft channel runs along the southern edge of the vacant land identified for redevelopment. He stressed that a strip of land about 10 metres wide along this stretch should be left undisturbed during the execution of the project.

Although the channel is currently neither functional nor visible in most places, except within the University of Mysore Staff Quarters adjoining Kukkarahalli School, it will have to be restored once fresh water inflow into the lake is increased through the revitalisation of the Dewan Purnaiah feeder canal, he said.

Prof. Putty noted that restoring the draft channel would be no more difficult than reviving the Purnaiah Canal. He emphasised that improving fresh water inflow is essential for maintaining the long-term health of Kukkarahalli Lake.

“It is hoped that the MDA exercises restraint now, lest the much-awaited development of Kukkarahalli Lake gets complicated further,” he said.