City’s Ramakrishna Ashram pays tribute to alumnus
News

City’s Ramakrishna Ashram pays tribute to alumnus

December 11, 2024

Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Yadavagiri, Mysuru, paid homage to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away in  Bengaluru yesterday.

The Ashram is an Alma Mater of Krishna, who had his early schooling there in the 1940s.

Ashram Head Swami Muktidanandaji, in his condolence message, said that Krishna treated everyone with equal respect irrespective of party, caste and creed.

Stating that Krishna learnt the values of life during his stay and studies in the Ashram, he said Krishna was greatly influenced by the tutelage of Swamijis Vedanandaji, Sureshanandaji, Shambhavanandaji and Somanathanandaji and added that the departed former CM used to treat the Ashram Swamijis with great respect.

“Krishna had often said that the education he got in Ramakrishna Ashram had greatly helped him to overcome challenges, crisis and other difficult times. Krishna donated the cash prize attached to Kempegowda Award which he got, to the Ashram. He also donated the Rs. 5 lakh cash prize associated with Kannada Rajyotsava Award  and Rs. 2 lakh personally to the Ashram, as a mark of respect to his Alma Mater. This apart, Krishna was also the first donor for the construction of Viveka Memorial at Mysuru in a display of reverence to Swami Vivekananda. Krishna had displayed great maturity in dealing with serious issues when he was the CM of Karnataka. He had made enormous contributions to Karnataka with his modern thinking and great vision. Let the Almighty give the strength to his family members to bear the loss,” Muktidanandaji said adding that the teachers, staff and students have joined in praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching