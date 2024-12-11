City’s Ramakrishna Ashram pays tribute to alumnus

December 11, 2024

Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Yadavagiri, Mysuru, paid homage to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away in Bengaluru yesterday.

The Ashram is an Alma Mater of Krishna, who had his early schooling there in the 1940s.

Ashram Head Swami Muktidanandaji, in his condolence message, said that Krishna treated everyone with equal respect irrespective of party, caste and creed.

Stating that Krishna learnt the values of life during his stay and studies in the Ashram, he said Krishna was greatly influenced by the tutelage of Swamijis Vedanandaji, Sureshanandaji, Shambhavanandaji and Somanathanandaji and added that the departed former CM used to treat the Ashram Swamijis with great respect.

“Krishna had often said that the education he got in Ramakrishna Ashram had greatly helped him to overcome challenges, crisis and other difficult times. Krishna donated the cash prize attached to Kempegowda Award which he got, to the Ashram. He also donated the Rs. 5 lakh cash prize associated with Kannada Rajyotsava Award and Rs. 2 lakh personally to the Ashram, as a mark of respect to his Alma Mater. This apart, Krishna was also the first donor for the construction of Viveka Memorial at Mysuru in a display of reverence to Swami Vivekananda. Krishna had displayed great maturity in dealing with serious issues when he was the CM of Karnataka. He had made enormous contributions to Karnataka with his modern thinking and great vision. Let the Almighty give the strength to his family members to bear the loss,” Muktidanandaji said adding that the teachers, staff and students have joined in praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.