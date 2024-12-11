He was a gentleman politician

December 11, 2024

Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji has said that former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away at Bengaluru yesterday aged 92 years, was a gentleman politician of the State.

In his condolence message, Sri Deshikendra Swamiji said that Krishna was sharp minded since his student days.

Noting that Krishna, who came from a rural background, grew up in the right manner and earned a Fulbright Scholarship for studying in the United States, he said that the veteran leader began his political journey by getting elected as an MLA from Maddur Assembly segment in 1962. Later he grew up the political ladder to become a Cabinet Minister, Union Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister, Governor of Maharashtra and held other top positions of power.

Pointing out that Krishna was instrumental in making Bengaluru an IT-BT city when he became the CM, he said that Krishna, as a Lok Sabha MP, also led a Parliamentary delegation to England, New Zealand and the UN.

Maintaining that Krishna was a dignified and learned politician, Sri Deshikendra Swamiji said his political life was always like an open book. “Krishna had friends and fans from all political parties. He was an ‘Ajaatashatru’ who never hurt anyone. He was a devotee of the Mutt and had taken part in many of the Mutt’s functions. Through his death, Karnataka has lost one of its great sons,” he noted.

“I pray the Almighty to give the strength to Krishna’s family members and fans to bear the loss of his death,” the Seer said.