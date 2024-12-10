Government announces three-day State mourning

December 10, 2024

Bengaluru: Following the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister and former Union Minister S.M. Krishna, the State Government has declared a three-day state mourning to honour the late leader.

A notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) confirmed that the mourning will last from today, Dec. 10, to Dec. 12. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all public offices and Government buildings.

State holiday tomorrow

The Government has also declared a public holiday State-wide tomorrow, Dec. 11, as a mark of respect. All Government offices and educational institutions, including aided ones, will remain closed.

Tributes poured in for the departed leader during the ongoing winter session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi this morning.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the condolence proceedings, followed by his Cabinet colleagues, who paid their respects to the veteran politician. Legislators from all political parties remembered S.M. Krishna’s immense contributions to both the State and the nation and honoured his legacy.