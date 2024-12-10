A dignified leader with timeless style, wit, grace

December 10, 2024

Then 89-year-old, S.M. Krishna inaugurated Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill in 2021

Bengaluru: S.M. Krishna is undoubtedly one of the most dignified politicians Karnataka has ever seen, a sentiment echoed across party lines.

Krishna inaugurated the Dasara-2021 festivities atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 7 that year. He was the first politician in 22 years to inaugurate Dasara. He was 89 then.

Despite reaching great heights in politics, he never lost touch with the tastes and preferences of the common man. When one thinks of Krishna, these qualities immediately come to mind.

An exemplary figure, Krishna carried himself with grace and dignity as a leader. He was a remarkable organiser and an eloquent speaker, always speaking thoughtfully and carefully choosing his words. Fluent in Kannada, English and several other languages, his conduct and speech were a model of decorum. He was an avid reader, particularly of English literature.

It’s rare to find politicians with a strong sense of style, but S. M. Krishna was known for his impeccable dress sense. Whether wearing khadi, suits or more casual attire, he always chose clothes that suited him well and showed a keen attention to detail. Even his wig, when he wore one, was perfectly suited to him.

Krishna’s fondness for the dosa at Vidyarthi Bhavan in Gandhi Bazaar was well-known. Those close to him recall his refined taste in food. During his tenure as Chief Minister, he would occasionally visit the iconic eatery to enjoy its famous dosa and reminisce about old times. On one occasion, he humorously remarked that the dosa had too much oil, highlighting his discerning palate.

A lover of tennis, S. M. Krishna attended the Wimbledon tournament every year. His favourite player was Australia’s Frank Sedgman, and in his spare time, he would play tennis himself, showcasing his skill on the court.

Despite the pressures and challenges of political life, Krishna always faced them with a smile. During his time as Chief Minister, he and his wife Prema would often attend humour gatherings, enjoying the lighter moments and laughter that helped them unwind amidst their busy schedules.