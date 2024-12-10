S.M. Krishna: Architect of Bengaluru’s IT growth

December 10, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, widely known as S.M. Krishna, passed away today at the age of 92 at his residence in Bengaluru.

A charismatic leader with a modern outlook, Krishna carved a niche in India’s political landscape with his administrative prowess and forward-thinking vision. He was often referred to as the “modern Kempe Gowda”.

He is especially credited for transforming Bengaluru into India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ by boosting the IT sector during his tenure. In January of last year, he announced his retirement from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

Illustrious political career

Born in Somanahalli, Mandya district, on May 1, 1932, Krishna had an illustrious political career, serving as the External Affairs Minister, Maharashtra Governor and Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from December 1989 to January 1993.

A law graduate, Krishna studied in US, graduating from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and The George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC, where he was a Fulbright Scholar.

Krishna’s political journey spanned nearly five decades. He served as a member of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Council. As Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president ahead of the 1999 Assembly polls, he led the Congress to victory and became the State’s Chief Minister.

He had earlier been associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining Congress. In March 2017, Krishna ended his nearly 50-year association with the Congress to join the BJP.

Brand Bengaluru

Krishna is remembered for laying the foundation for the growth of IT and biotechnology industries in Karnataka. His efforts to build ‘Brand Bengaluru’ on the international stage earned him a reputation as a reformist leader, focusing on development in an era dominated by populism and caste politics.

His political career was marked by several challenges, including the kidnapping of Kannada film icon Dr. Rajkumar by forest brigand Veerappan, a severe drought that struck the State and the contentious Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu.

Governor of Maharashtra

However, his party lost the 2004 Assembly elections amidst the drought, leading to his appointment as Maharashtra Governor and later as External Affairs Minister. Political analysts suggest that Krishna might have been a contender for the Prime Minister’s post if the Congress had won the 2004 elections.

Known for his suave personality and focus on Bengaluru’s growth, Krishna endeared himself to the city’s upwardly mobile class. Yet, he also worked on key rural initiatives such as the rejuvenation of tanks under the Jalasamvardhane project, the Yeshasvini health insurance scheme for co-operative members, mid-day meal schemes for school children and digitisation of land records.

His legacy includes the mid-day meal scheme, which reduced dropouts and the Stree Shakti programme for women’s empowerment. Krishna’s initiatives, including the establishment of the Karnataka Beverages Corporation and hosting the first Global Investors Meet, cemented Bengaluru’s position as the Silicon Valley of India.

Prominence of Lokayukta

His tenure also saw the Karnataka Lokayukta institution gaining prominence, with N. Venkatachala being appointed as Lokayukta to combat corruption.

Krishna’s political career took a turn when he left Congress and joined the BJP. He faced a personal tragedy when his son-in-law, V.G. Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day, died following a financial crisis.

An admirer of US President John F. Kennedy, Krishna considered him his political ideal and worked on Kennedy’s 1962 presidential campaign. Krishna, a Fulbright Scholar, campaigned in areas with Indian populations, receiving personal gratitude from Kennedy for his efforts.

Krishna leaves behind a significant legacy in Karnataka’s political and developmental history.