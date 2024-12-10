A wish for peace and dignity in his final days
News

A wish for peace and dignity in his final days

December 10, 2024

Bengaluru: When S.M. Krishna faced health challenges, he made a heartfelt request to his wife Prema and his family.

In May, he asked them not to subject him to aggressive medical treatments simply to keep him alive in an unconscious state. Always cheerful and optimistic, Krishna expressed his wish to spend his final days peacefully and naturally, without being prolonged by machines or hospital interventions. Even in such a difficult time, he demonstrated his wisdom and clarity, urging his loved ones to let him go when the time came, without forcing life to continue unnaturally. His request deeply touched those close to him.

Since April of this year, Krishna had been battling age-related health issues that required oxygen support. His condition worsened, leading to his hospitalisation on April 29. After several months in the hospital, he was discharged in September. Unfortunately, his health declined further, and he was readmitted in October.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching