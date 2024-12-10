A wish for peace and dignity in his final days

December 10, 2024

Bengaluru: When S.M. Krishna faced health challenges, he made a heartfelt request to his wife Prema and his family.

In May, he asked them not to subject him to aggressive medical treatments simply to keep him alive in an unconscious state. Always cheerful and optimistic, Krishna expressed his wish to spend his final days peacefully and naturally, without being prolonged by machines or hospital interventions. Even in such a difficult time, he demonstrated his wisdom and clarity, urging his loved ones to let him go when the time came, without forcing life to continue unnaturally. His request deeply touched those close to him.

Since April of this year, Krishna had been battling age-related health issues that required oxygen support. His condition worsened, leading to his hospitalisation on April 29. After several months in the hospital, he was discharged in September. Unfortunately, his health declined further, and he was readmitted in October.