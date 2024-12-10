‘Hi-Tech CM’ dreamt of making Karnataka a high-tech State

December 10, 2024

Bengaluru: While Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is revered as the founder of Bengaluru, the title of the ‘Architect of Modern Bengaluru’ belongs to S.M. Krishna.

Under his leadership, Bengaluru blossomed into a global metropolis, with three million people directly employed in the IT sector.

Krishna’s vision extended beyond the city, earning him the moniker of the ‘Hi-Tech CM’. He dreamt of making Karnataka a high-tech State while simultaneously working to improve the lives of farmers in rural areas.

Krishna’s transformative vision for Bengaluru included turning it into an international hub. He spearheaded the construction of Vikasa Soudha, played a key role in bringing the metro to the city, and was instrumental in the development of Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli, with 4,200 acres allocated for its expansion.

This decision elevated Bengaluru to a global gateway, later recognised by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as critical for international access.

When Krishna took office, Karnataka’s budget stood at Rs. 13,000 crore. By the time he left office, it had increased to Rs. 34,000 crore. His focus on the IT sector laid the foundation for the State’s current economic success, with the budget now exceeding Rs.3.5 lakh crore.

During his tenure from 1999 to 2004, Bengaluru experienced a significant rise in real estate values, setting the stage for a property boom.

His policies attracted global IT companies, cementing the city’s status as India’s ‘Silicon Valley’. Infrastructure enhancements, such as road expansions, flyovers and the development of the international airport, facilitated this growth. The influx of tech workers and urban professionals fuelled the demand for both residential and commercial properties, driving up real estate prices.