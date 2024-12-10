S.M. Krishna no more

December 10, 2024

Last rites at Somanahalli in Maddur taluk tomorrow with full State honours

Govt. announces 3-day State mourning

PM, President and other leaders condole the former Union Minister’s death

Bengaluru: Karnataka woke up to the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna at his residence in Sadashivanagar early this morning at 2.30 am. The 92-year-old veteran politician had been ailing for some time.

S. M. Krishna (Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna) was instrumental in laying a strong foundation for the growth of Karnataka’s IT and BT sectors, playing a pivotal role in the rise of ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Throughout his six-decade political career, he held several prominent positions, including Chief Minister of Karnataka (1999-2004), External Affairs Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA Government, Maharashtra Governor, Union Minister, Deputy CM of Karnataka, Cabinet Minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

He is survived by his wife Prema, two daughters and a son-in-law. His other son-in-law, V.G. Siddartha, the prominent businessman and owner of Café Coffee Day, predeceased him in 2019.

Krishna’s mortal remains will be kept at his Sadashivanagar residence until 8 am tomorrow to allow the public to pay their respects. At 10.30 am tomorrow, his body will be taken to Maddur on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, where it will be kept for a short time before being brought to his native village of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk for the last rites, expected to take place around evening.

Upon hearing of S. M. Krishna’s passing, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar immediately flew from Belagavi to Bengaluru to pay his respects. Shivakumar will also oversee the arrangements for the last rites at Somanahalli. Shivakumar’s eldest daughter Aishwarya DKS Hegde is married to Amartya Hegde, the grandson (son of Krishna’s daughter Malavika and late businessman Siddartha) of S. M. Krishna.

As news of the veteran politician’s death spread, leaders from all political parties, members of the public, and seers from various Mutts, including Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, visited his residence to offer their condolences throughout the day.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar along with Mandya DC Dr. Kumara and other officials inspecting arrangements for the last rites of S.M. Krishna at Somanahalli village in Maddur.

Last rites at Maddur

Last rites with full State honours will be performed at Somanahalli tomorrow at 1 pm. Mandya DC Dr. Kumara visited the village to inspect the arrangements for the ceremony, accompanied by Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, ZP CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other officials. Krishna’s mortal remains will be laid to rest beside the memorial of his father, S.C. Mallaiah, at the family’s farmland in Somanahalli.