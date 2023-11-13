Ahead of taking charge as State BJP Chief on Nov. 15… B.Y. Vijayendra meets Bommai, S.M. Krishna, H.D. Deve Gowda

November 13, 2023

Bengaluru: Ahead of his taking over as the State BJP President from the incumbent President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Nov. 15, Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, met top leaders of the BJP and its coalition partner, the JD(S), at their residences in Bengaluru today.

Vijayendra first met BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his Bengaluru residence, where the former CM is recuperating after a surgery and sought his co-operation in leading the party to victory in the crucial Lok Sabha (LS) polls to take place in the first half of next year.

Bengaluru MLA Krishnappa, MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others accompanied Vijayendra.

He later met Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and sought his support. The former PM is said to have given some tips on leadership and fighting the polls.

Stressing on the need for the re-election of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister at a time when the country is going through a transitional phase in terms of development and economic growth, Deve Gowda blessed Vijayendra for achieving success in the LS polls.

MLA Krishnappa, former Minister D.C. Thammanna, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and others were present on the occasion.

Vijayendra’s meeting with the JD(S) Supremo assumes special significance in the backdrop of the BJP and JD(S) deciding to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a coalition.

The State BJP Chief-designate later met top leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and sought his guidance and blessings. He was wished success by the veteran leader, who has announced his retirement from active politics.

Vijayendra is likely to meet other top and key leaders and functionaries of the BJP either today evening or tomorrow, before he takes charge as Karnataka BJP President at the BJP State Headquarters in Malleshwaram here on Nov. 15.

Later in the day today, Vijayendra is likely to hold a video-conference with 4-5 District Unit Presidents of the party and discuss the party’s organisational matters and the strategy to be adopted for ensuing LS polls.

The Shikaripur MLA is also likely to visit Mysuru on Nov. 19 or Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, scores of BJP leaders and workers from across the State continue to make a beeline to the residence of B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru to wish him on his appointment to the top post of State BJP.