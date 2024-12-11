In his last letter… S.M. Krishna wishes all success for Kannada Literary Meet at Mandya

December 11, 2024

Mysuru: In what is said to be his last letter, former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away at Bengaluru yesterday due to age-related illness, had written a letter related to Kannada Sahitya Sammelana scheduled to be held at his home district Mandya next week, which has now gone viral. The content of the letter is as follows:

“My best wishes for the 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana being held in Mandya district. Mandya, which was formed as a result of the vision of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, is the district with the largest number of Kannada speakers in the country. I wish the Kannada Siri Habba, which is being organised for the third time in our legendary Mandya district, great success.”

“The erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, established the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to enrich the literary world of Kannada. Since then, the Kannada language festival has been celebrated with great enthusiasm under the leadership of the ruling Governments. Many senior writers of the Kannada Saraswata Loka (Kannada Scholarly World) have presided over the Conference, promoting Kannada language and supporting the Government for the survival of Kannada.”

“Literary Conferences are not just public festivals but celebrations that promote the existence and identity of Kannada. Articles, books and writings by many Kannada scholars have been published in these festivals, providing a taste of Kannada literature to many readers. With the advancement of technology, Kannada innovations have been refined and its use has become prominent internationally, extending beyond State borders.”

“Many eminent personalities worked tirelessly to achieve classical status for Kannada, and, as a result, during the tenure of Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, we succeeded in getting Classical Language status for Kannada, which is indeed a landmark achievement.”

“Mandya, known for its hospitality, is a district where people are dedicated to preserving and promoting Kannada language. The credit goes to the people of Mandya district for their active participation in previous literary conferences and for treating this Kannada festival as their own. I was deeply impressed by the enthusiasm shown by participants at the earlier conferences. The 1974 Sahitya Sammelana, where Jayadevi Tayi Ligade became the first woman Chairperson of the Conference held in Mandya, remains a historical record.”

“Similarly, in 1994, when I was the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Conference organised under the leadership of Sri G. Madegowda remains unforgettable. I fondly remember how Madegowda united everyone and organised the Conference with everyone’s cooperation. I wish the forthcoming Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, under the guidance of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a similar success. I am also happy to see my friends, senior writers and former Presidents of the Sahitya Parishat, especially Go.Ru. Channabasappa, who has been named as the Chairman of the Conference. I wish him all the best.”

“Mandya district has made immense contributions to the rich literary heritage of the country. It is essential to remember the great personalities who brought glory to Mandya and made it famous, during this Conference. Remembering the phrase ‘Garden of Peace for All Nations’ by Poet Laureate Kuvempu, who is an ideal personality for all, I wish the Sahitya Sammelana a great success and extend my best wishes for the commemorative volume being released on this occasion.”