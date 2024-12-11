Krishna’s last journey

December 11, 2024

Lakhs pay respects to S.M. Krishna as funeral cortege moves from his residence at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru to his native village Somanahalli in Maddur taluk for cremation this evening with full State honours

Bengaluru: Lakhs of people paid their last respects to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away in Bengaluru yesterday, as the cortege carrying the mortal remains of the departed veteran leader, left his residence in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar this morning at about 8.30 am for his ancestral village Somanahalli on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, for the conduct of final rites.

The cortege, which was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others, passed through the main thoroughfares in the capital city leading to Mysuru Road, including Town Hall and Mysuru Circle, during which scores of people who had lined up on either side of the roads bid farewell to Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (S.M. Krishna) with a heavy heart.

The cortege, after having brief halts enroute at designated spots, reached Mysuru Road and travelled through Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagara and Channapatna before reaching Somanahalli in Maddur taluk, where the last rites of the former CM will be conducted with full State honours later in the day.

Throughout the route, covering a distance of over 80 kilometres, people in towns and villages had gathered in large numbers to have a final glimpse of their departed leader.

Earlier in the morning, many political leaders from across parties, dignitaries, personalities and people from all walks of life visited the late CM’s Sadashivanagar residence at Bengaluru for paying their last respects to the departed leader.

Meanwhile, the Mandya District Administration has made all arrangements for the conduct of the last rites in the premises of the family owned Cafe Coffee Day outlet at Somanahalli, which the late former Chief Minister cherished deeply.

1,000 kgs of sandalwood from Mysuru

The Forest Department at Mysuru has supplied 1,000 kgs of sandalwood to be used in the funeral pyre along with other articles.

Last rites will be conducted as per Vokkaliga customs under the guidance of Srirangapatna’s noted priest Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma.

The funeral pyre will be lit by S.M. Krishna’s grandson Amartya Hegde (son of Krishna’s daughter Malavika and late V. G. Siddhartha Hedge couple), it is learnt.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Cabinet colleagues and a host of several other leaders from across all parties and other dignitaries will be attending the last rites at Somanahalli which will be held with full State honours this evening. Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites, deploying over a thousand cops for crowd control.

The Government has declared a public holiday across the State today in honour of the departed former CM Krishna. Accordingly, all Government and other public offices and educational institutions remained shut today. Maddur, the home town of Krishna, observed a voluntary bandh today as a mark of respect for their beloved leader, with all shops and establishments closed.