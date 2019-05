Classical Music captivates audience at Ganapathy Ashrama

Mysuru: The ‘Brahmotsava’ programme underway at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Ooty Road here featured a group singing of classical music which captivated the gathering last evening.

Sri Ganapathy Swamiji by rendering ‘Pahi Pahi Gajanana’ launched the music programme conducted by H.L. Shivashankaraswamy and his ensemble.

Later, singers Mysore N. Srinath, Nitin Rajaram Shastri, Amrutha Shastri, Mamata Shivashankar, M.S. Keerthana, M.S. Prarthana, C.V. Gowri, S. Mahesh Bhat, Hamsini S. Kumar and S. Anagha rendered compositions of Sri Ganapathy Swamiji — ‘Jaya Jaya Bhaghavati’, ‘Pahi pahi raksha raksha data mam’, ‘Masana Mandira Vasini and ‘Digambara Digambara Sripadavallabha’ in perfect synchronisation.

They later sang bhajans ‘Krishna Vishnu’, ‘Dattatreya thrimoorthi roopa’, ‘Palaya Govinda’, ‘Ramyaka Rathri Shivarathri’, ‘Ramudamma Ramudu’, ‘Dwadasha Jyothirlinga’, ‘Gowri Gowri Gururoopini’, ‘Jaya Jaya bhuvidivi manava’. ‘Vade maale hakutheve Anjaneya’, ‘Sachchidananda Sadhguru thande’ and ‘Hey janagana pavanaguna.’

The ensemble of accompanists comprised H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga, C.N. Thagaraj on violin, H.P. Srinivas on sitar, Sammer Rao on flute, Sangeeth Thomas and Shanmuga Sajja on keyboard, A.V. Anand on bass guitar, R. Karthik on khanjira, Raghunandan on ghata, V.S. Ramesh on morching, M. Narayana on thavil, Ramesh Dhannur and S. Nagaraj on tabla, M. Mahadev on dholak and Karthik Mani on drums.

Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji graced the occasion.