June 17, 2021

In a bid to cleanse Kapila river flowing through the town, the Nanjangud CMC will be taking out ‘Nagarasabheya Nadige Kapila Nadi Dandeya Swachhate Kadege’ (Walk to Clean Kapila River Bed Campaign), at 9 am tomorrow (June18) at Nanjangud.

The walk will be led by CMC President H.S. Mahadevaswamy. The purpose of the campaign is to clean the bathing ghat at Kapila. All those interested can take part in the campaign, according to a press release.