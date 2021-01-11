CM approves 17 Sustainable Developmental Goals projects

January 11, 2021

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister-headed Karnataka Planning Board, which has been recently renamed as Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, has approved 17 Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDG) projects in the State.

Announcing this at a press meet after the Commission meeting here on Friday, Commission Vice-Chairman B.J. Puttaswamy, a former Minister, said that the Commission has set year 2030 as the target for achieving these goals. Pointing out a ‘CM Dashboard’ containing a comprehensive information on all Government schemes right from village level to State level, will be developed on the lines of the one in Gujarat, Puttaswamy said that the Dashboard will also contain information on the implementation of schemes. This will help the CM to directly review the progress of project implementation, he added.

He further said that establishment of a Single Window System for availing all Government services and benefits meant for the poor and centralisation of welfare schemes such as Mathrupoorna, Mathruvandana, Old Age Pension, Maithri, Manaswini, Health & Housing schemes etc., is covered under this ambitious project.