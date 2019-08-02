CM holds meeting of all DCs and ZP CEOs

August 2, 2019

Reviews drought situation and water levels in reservoirs

Bengaluru: Just a week after assuming power as Chief Minister for the fourth time, B.S. Yediyurappa held his first meeting with Deputy Commissioners and ZP CEOs of all 30 districts in Karnataka at the Conference Hall in Vidhana Soudha here this morning.

CM Yediyurappa, who was in Andhra Pradesh on a temple run, returned from Hyderabad early this morning and held meeting to discuss various issues and progress of developmental works announced by the State Government under various Departments.

Deputy Commissioners and ZP CEOs provided detailed information about drought situation, measures taken to manage natural calamities, implementation of Jalamrutha project under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, progress of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojane, job mela initiated by Skill Development Centres, construction of houses under various housing schemes, plight of hostels and residential schools run by Social Welfare Department and implementation of Forest Rights Act.

Mysuru ZP CEO K. Jyothi and Chamarajanagar DC B.B. Cauvery are seen among others at the meeting chaired Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru this morning.

Yediyurappa also reviewed the progress under the Nagarothana Scheme under which homes are constructed to people residing in urban areas. The meeting also discussed about redressal of ‘Podi’ issue and RTC corrections in the Revenue Department.

The Chief Minister also sought information about Fasal Bheema Yojana, crop survey and price survey. With the State not receiving rainfall as expected, the CM made sure he received information about water levels in various reservoirs across the State including inflow and outflow.

